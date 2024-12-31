10 Of The Fastest American-Made Cars

Bring up the topic of the fastest production cars in the world , and most folks will name European brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, or McLaren. However, knowledgeable car enthusiasts know that the USA belongs in this conversation, too. Some American supercar builders may not be as familiar to the average person, but the radar gun doesn't lie: some of the fastest American-made cars ever built can compete with any famous name from the Old World.

Some American supercar models roll out of the factory in dozens, rather than the hundreds or thousands that European brands often produce. An American manufacturer like Hennessey may challenge Bugatti, Ferrari, and others to build the fastest cars in the world, but with production runs of just a few dozen, Hennessey doesn't hold a candle to Ferrari's 10,000 cars per year . But in a way, that reflects the purity of their quest: these carmakers focus on breaking records on the track, not in the sales columns. Of course, Chevy, Ford, and Dodge all make appearances on this list, too, giving the average person hope of someday walking into a nearby dealership and driving away as a member of the 200 mph club.

This list requires deciding what counts as an American manufacturer. Dodge slips in by a whisker, as even though its fastest cars are built in Canada, Dodge is a US-based brand. Other, smaller manufacturers may or may not actually be making production cars at press time, so the revolutionary 3D printed Czinger 21C doesn't make this list — yet.