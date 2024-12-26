5 Of The Fastest V8-Powered Cars, Ranked By Top Speed

Much like V10s and other big gas-guzzling engines, V8s have become endangered species in the wake of the strict regulatory emphasis on efficiency and low emissions. This means that each year, there are fewer V8-powered cars to turn to, with automakers preferring instead to offer smaller engines supplemented by electric motors to deliver plenty of power while staying emissions-compliant. Despite the high abandonment, you can still drive a high-powered V8 engine to satisfy your thirst for speed.

To help, we scoured the new car market to identify the fastest V8 cars that are still available, and ranked them by top speed, from the slowest to the fastest. This list takes into account all the V8-powered cars you can buy (or admire) new, meaning there are some steeply priced hyper-luxury cars on this list. The only requirements are they have to be street-legal and have plenty enough pizzazz to get your pulse racing.