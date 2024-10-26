What Does The 170 Mean On A Dodge Demon?

When Dodge unleashed its Challenger SRT Demon in 2018, the National Hot Rod Association promptly banned it from drag racing in the Street Legal category. At the time, NHRA rules dictated that cars in the category couldn't complete the standing quarter mile in under 10 seconds without a roll cage and the driver possessing a special competition license, and the Demon roared through the quarter in 9.65 seconds.

Outcry from performance-car owners who didn't want to desecrate their beloved automobiles with unsightly, expensive roll cages led the NHRA to change the rules in 2022. The new rules let cars from 2014 to the current model year run into the nine-second range without cages.

Even under the new rulebook, though, Dodge's 1,025-horsepower 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 faces a similar ban from NHRA-sanctioned events with its 8.91-second quarter-mile capability. What's even more incredible than the Demon 170's quick elapsed time and 151 mph across the finish line is that it runs, quite well, on E85 gasoline available at gas pumps across the nation.

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon's E85 compatibility is so great, Dodge gave it a nod by adding "170" to its name and badging. What does the number 170 have to do with E85, you ask? Drinking-alcohol products are rated by their "proof," essentially double the percentage of alcohol present. That makes E85 gasoline, containing 85% ethanol, 170 proof.

