4 HEMI-Powered Cars That Are Bound To Be Future Classics
Every 25 or 30 years, time affords older cars the opportunity to become classics, and several modern HEMI-powered cars are serious contenders for the coveted title. With the third-generation HEMI engine having launched in 2003, early hosts will soon meet the age criterion to qualify as classic cars. But simply being old isn't enough to earn classic status. A car always needs other qualities in order to earn that classification.
If a car is rare, in good condition, and outstanding in some way, such as in its performance, design, or technology, then there's a good chance you're looking at a potential classic, as it will likely appreciate in value in the future. Historical significance, such as a model being the first or last of its kind, as well as nostalgia are other factors that can influence the value and perception of a car over time. While satisfying these requirements still doesn't guarantee that a modern HEMI-powered car will become a classic in the future, some are well-situated to reach that prestigious status. Let's look at four HEMI-powered cars that seem bound to be future classics.
The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is absurdly powerful
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 exemplifies the HEMI engine's performance excellence in inarguably its highest form. Its Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 demonstrates the HEMI's prowess with 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque (when fed E85; it makes 900 hp and 810 lb-ft on standard premium fuel), which is enough to accelerate the muscle car from zero to 60 mph in 1.66 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 8.91 seconds. That not only makes the Demon 170 the most extreme and powerful HEMI-powered car ever, but also crowns it the most powerful muscle car of all time.
As you can probably tell, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is Dodge's fastest model. It has the fastest g-force acceleration of any production car in the world as well, at 2.004 gs. In addition to it being a car of many performance-related firsts, it's a final special edition model, and the limited availability of the Demon 170 could play a key role in boosting its value and elevating it to classic car status. Only 3,300 examples were made.
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is muscle car perfection
The car that set the stage for the record-breaking Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 was the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which etched its own place in the records book back when it was first released. The car boasted 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque from its 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine. Those numbers enable the Demon to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 200 mph.
Like its successor, the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon set an all-time quarter mile record when it completed the drag in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph to become the fastest quarter-mile production car ever. Performance aside, the SRT Demon has a striking presence that should still make for a very aggressive and beautiful car in years to come. Oh, and of course, it also had a limited production run, with only 3,300 units ever made.
The 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is practically a classic already
The SRT Demon and SRT Demon 170 as we know them simply wouldn't exist without the foundation laid by the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which deservedly receives credit for establishing Dodge's dominance over modern high-powered muscle cars. Prior to the Hellcat engine's debut in 2015, the 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 reigned supreme, with 662 horsepower and 631 lb-ft of torque from its 5.8-liter supercharged V8 engine. The 580-hp Chevy Camaro ZL1 also earned high marks.
You can understand, then, why the 2015 SRT Hellcat generating 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine was such a big deal — and continues to be. Depending on the transmission type, that output allowed the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to reach 60 mph in either 3.7 or 3.9 seconds. Not as eye-popping as the numbers put up by the later demonic twins, but the SRT Hellcat has surely earned its place in history for debuting one of the most powerful engines ever put in a Dodge Challenger. It may well earn a spot among the classic cars of the future.
The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Jailbreak is the beefiest Charger ever
Much like the Challenger, the Dodge Charger has many HEMI-powered versions that could be classics in the future, but the SRT Jailbreak, a variant of the Hellcat Redeye Widebody edition of the car, is a standout. Not only is it the most powerful Dodge Charger model of all time with a whopping 807 horsepower on tap, but its pedigree with the prior Widebody models meant improved characteristics like higher-performance suspension and better tires to enhance handling.
In addition, the Dodge Charger Jailbreak edition was heavily customizable, further lending a sense of uniqueness and distinguishing the model. To that, add a broad array of uplevel interior features, and it becomes clear that the Dodge Charger SRT Jailbreak offers the sort of comfort, performance, and visually striking design that will be remembered and appreciated in years to come.