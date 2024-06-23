Which Dodge Cars & SUVs Have A Gen 3 Hemi Under The Hood?

For fans of V8 engines, it was rather disappointing to learn that Stellantis would be discontinuing its line of Hemi engines after the 2024 model year. These hemispherical engines have been a staple of so many popular vehicles since the early 1950s — first under the name FirePower — but the desire for automakers to make large V8 engines is dwindling due to a push to be more efficient and environmentally conscious. Stellantis is finally moving into the electric vehicle market in the 2025 model year, and beyond that, it is gradually spreading its Hurricane I-6 engine across its brands. There was just no longer space to have Hemis as an option.

Stellantis owns companies like Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler and had been using Hemi V8 engines of various displacement sizes in vehicles from each of those manufacturers. Another company that Stellantis owns where Hemis were widespread is Dodge. With the array of performance vehicles that it makes, Dodge was the perfect place for these impressive V8 engines, and the third and final generation of Hemis found themselves in five different models from the brand.

That may not seem like many, but when you consider all the performance packages that each model offered and that every displacement size Hemi made was an option for at least one of those packages, Dodge was the place to be for a Hemi. So, let's go back to 2003, the first year of the last generation of Hemis, and see just which Dodge vehicles you could get one of those signature hemispherical engines in.