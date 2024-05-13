Who Makes The Hurricane Engines Companies Like Ram, Dodge, And Jeep Are Using?

The Hurricane engine is the perfect fit for the new Dodge Challenger, but it hasn't yet been confirmed whether or not the new fuel-efficient engine will find its way into the classic muscle car. The Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 engine, which totally deserves its name, is manufactured by the automobile giant Stellantis, a newer company that came about in 2021 when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA merged. Ram, Dodge, and Jeep are using the Hurricane twin-turbo engine because Stellantis owns all three brands.

Stellantis' Hurricane engine debuted in 2022 with a standard output (SO) and a high output (HO) version. The SO engine produces 400 horsepower with 450 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the HO model delivers 500 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. The company designed this new engine as a means to cut down on emissions and improve fuel economy. The real trick was delivering an engine that could keep up with the beefiness of a V8, which the Hurricane replaced in the Dodge Challenger.

While Stellantis has its headquarters in the Netherlands in a little town called Hoofddorp, the Hurricane is built in its Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico. Stellantis' primary goal across all 14 of its automobile brands (which includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall) is to be carbon neutral by 2038, hence the Hurricane's reduced emissions.