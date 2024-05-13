Who Makes The Hurricane Engines Companies Like Ram, Dodge, And Jeep Are Using?
The Hurricane engine is the perfect fit for the new Dodge Challenger, but it hasn't yet been confirmed whether or not the new fuel-efficient engine will find its way into the classic muscle car. The Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 engine, which totally deserves its name, is manufactured by the automobile giant Stellantis, a newer company that came about in 2021 when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA merged. Ram, Dodge, and Jeep are using the Hurricane twin-turbo engine because Stellantis owns all three brands.
Stellantis' Hurricane engine debuted in 2022 with a standard output (SO) and a high output (HO) version. The SO engine produces 400 horsepower with 450 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the HO model delivers 500 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. The company designed this new engine as a means to cut down on emissions and improve fuel economy. The real trick was delivering an engine that could keep up with the beefiness of a V8, which the Hurricane replaced in the Dodge Challenger.
While Stellantis has its headquarters in the Netherlands in a little town called Hoofddorp, the Hurricane is built in its Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico. Stellantis' primary goal across all 14 of its automobile brands (which includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall) is to be carbon neutral by 2038, hence the Hurricane's reduced emissions.
Cars that use the Hurricane engine
Since Stellantis owns such an extensive portfolio of automobile brands and is phasing out the Hemi V8, it can be expected that any vehicle under the Stellantis umbrella that utilized the V8 and needs a good amount of horsepower will house the Hurricane twin-turbocharged I-6 engine. While there are those who aren't happy to see the HEMI engine go, the 3.0-liter I-6 engine produces more horsepower and torque, making it a viable replacement for the classic engine.
Instead of shipping out the Hurricane in a large volume of different models, Stellantis has staggered its release. It started with Jeep's 2023 Wagoneer L, which launched with the Hurricane SO. Meanwhile, all Grand Wagoneers come standard with the Hurricane HO variant. Starting in 2025, the Hurricane HO will also be available as an upgrade in the Dodge Ram 1500, on top of two other engine options.
Additionally, Dodge announced that the 2025 Charger Sixpack will have a gas-powered model with both versions of the Hurricane engine available. This comes on the heels of the Charger Daytona reveal, an EV variant of the muscle car. Beyond that, there's nothing set in stone for other vehicles to receive the Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter I-6.