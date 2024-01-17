Here's Why The Hurricane I-6 Is The Perfect Engine For The New Dodge Challenger

Dodge teased the all-new Challenger muscle car on Facebook a few days ago. It expectedly drew mixed reactions from the car-loving social media crowd, with some declaring love for the car's futuristic shape while others wishing for a muscular V8 under the hood.

From an enthusiast's perspective, it's not hard to fault muscle car fans for refusing to let go of the iconic V8. Dodge's final hurrah, the Challenger SRT Demon 170, left the factory gates packing an updated Hellephant C170 supercharged V8 under the hood, squeezing out 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque on E85 gasoline.

With that much power, the last-ever gas-fed Dodge muscle car could reach the quarter-mile in under nine seconds, effectively banning it from professional drag racing. And with the Challenger SRT Demon 170's memory lingering in the air, it's no surprise that the new Challenger would have its fair share of doubters if it didn't come with a V8.