10 Of The Highest Horsepower Muscle Cars Ever Made

The modern age of the muscle car as we know it is over. That much is plain to see. Chrysler's ending production of the iconic third-generation HEMI V8 — and with it, the Challenger and Charger as we know it — to replace it with six-cylinder and electric power in cars like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Sixpack, while rival Chevrolet is putting the Camaro on ice before a potential return as an EV. The Corvette arguably isn't much of a muscle car anymore, either, after it went mid-engined in 2020.

In fact, it looks like Ford will soon be the only one of the Big Three still building traditional muscle cars after CEO Jim Farley ruled out an all-electric coupe Mustang in a 2024 interview. But even he wouldn't rule out some level of electrification, stating that hybrid powertrains might be the way forward for high-performance driving.

With all of these changes in the cards, there probably hasn't ever been a better time to look back and celebrate all the crazy high-horsepower production muscle cars that have graced the streets over the past couple decades. Let's take a trip down memory lane and appreciate some of the greatest fruits of the horsepower wars.