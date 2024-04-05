10 Reasons The Ford Mustang Dark Horse R Is Such An Expensive Car

Ford's new Mustang Dark Horse is expensive as far as Mustangs go with a base price of just under $60,000, while options can take it well past the $70,000 mark. That's rarefied territory for a Mustang, especially compared to the $30,000 you'd pay for an entry-level Mustang Ecoboost Fastback. You'd be forgiven for thinking that $70,000 is the most you could ever spend on a modern Mustang, but you'd be dead wrong. Say hello to the Mustang Dark Horse R.

The Mustang Dark Horse R is a turn-key race car that starts at a cool $145,000. It's easily the priciest Mustang in Ford's 2024 stable and, believe it or not, is even more expensive than a fully specced-out 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Unlike the Shelby, you can't even drive it on the road!

If you're looking at that eye-watering price tag and asking what it gets you, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll see why the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R costs what it does and why someone would be so crazy as to drop six figures on a track-only race car.