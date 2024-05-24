Every Ford Model Powered By The 428 Cobra Jet Engine

As far as Ford Motor Company's big-block V8s go, few are as iconic as the Cobra Jet engine. First announced in late 1967 and made available in April 1968, the 428 Cobra Jet was the pinnacle of Ford's FE series of big-block V8s. It improved on 427 and 428 big-block engines with upgrades such as a new carburetor (based on a 780-CFM Holley unit) and modified cylinder heads, boosting the output up to a claimed 335 gross horsepower — 411 in reality — and around 440 lb-ft of torque.

The 428 Cobra Jet made a grand entrance by winning two categories at the NHRA Winternationals in January 1968 before becoming an optional engine in a selection of Ford and Mercury vehicles for the next three years. It would also etch the Cobra Jet name into Ford history, with cars like the 2008 Cobra Jet Mustang and all-electric all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 and Super Cobra Jet 1800 proudly carrying the name despite having wildly different powerplants.

Sadly, the 428 Cobra Jet didn't last all that long, with Ford phasing it out in favor of the 385-based 429 Cobra Jet and Super Cobra Jet in 1970. But while its reign at the top was short, its legacy lives on, not least in the many vehicles it powered from 1968 to 1970 — whether in iconic cars like the Ford Mustang and Shelby Cobra GT or a more unexpected host such as the Mercury Montego. Let's take a trip down memory lane and check out all the Ford models the 428 Cobra Jet found a home in.