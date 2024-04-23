What's The Difference Between A Shelby Mustang And A Regular Mustang?

The automotive world can be a very mysterious one. The fact is, vehicle lines and model families can become incredibly convoluted, with histories that span decades. Sometimes, specific models undertake dramatic redesigns. It's easy to tell at a glance whether you're looking at a Corvette C6 or a Corvette C7, for instance, given the inside-and-outside overhaul the change represented. With venerable vehicles like the Ford Mustang, however, questions will arise.

April 2024 marks six decades of the Mustang, with Ford lining up a 60th Anniversary Appearance Package for the latest model to mark the occasion. Over that long life, some unique additions to the family surfaced, with a notable example arriving in its first decade of life: the Shelby Mustang. Though a Mustang through and through, the formidable Shelby had a unique appeal.

Let's take a look at the concept behind the Shelby Mustang, where it fit in with the regular lineup, how it differentiated itself, and how its future in the auto world would pan out.