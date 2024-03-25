Why The Underappreciated Ford Torino Is Cooler Than You Remember

In 1968, Ford released the Torino as a high-end package upgrade to the Fairlane, a full-sized car it'd been making since 1955. In two short years, it had become such a hit that the Blue Oval decided to retire the Fairlane name — which had existed for seven generations and included station wagons, two-door hardtops, and convertible – and turn the Torino into its own line of automobiles. The Torino tag comes from the city of Turin, Italy, often called "the Italian Detroit." Interestingly enough, even before it rolled out as an upgrade option, the name had made its way onto Ford's shortlist as the moniker for what would be called the mighty Mustang.

Things worked out for Ford because the Mustang is, well, the Mustang, and in 1970, the Torino won Motor Trend's Car of the Year. Like the Fairlane, the Torino variants had everyday drivers, including two-door hardtops, four-door sedans, station wagons, and even a utility vehicle (the Ranchero). Sportier models like a convertible, the GT coupe, and a fastback SportsRoof version were also available. With its standard 302 V8 (a 390 was an option) and spruced-up deluxe interior, some consider the GT Ford's first foray to turn the Torino line into what Motor Trend referred to as a system of "specialty cars" — most of which would go on to blow the minds of enthusiasts during the golden age of the muscle car and cement it as a truly unique line of automobiles.

[Featured image by sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]