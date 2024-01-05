Everything Starsky And Hutch Fans Should Know About The 1976 Ford Grand Torino

"Starsky & Hutch" became a pop culture phenomenon during the latter half of 1970's American television. The show aired from 1975 to 1979 on ABC and was a prototypical cop/buddy show that followed the streetwise, rough-and-tumble Det. Sgt. Dave Starsky (played by Paul Michael Glaser) and the more forthright and "enlightened" Det. Sgt. Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson (played by David Soul) as they busted crime in the fictional southern California town of Bay City.

Helping Starsky and Hutch battle bad guys were colorful informant Huggy Bear (played by Antonio Fargas) and, of course, the bright red Ford Gran Torino with a white vector stripe down each side (hilariously nicknamed the "Striped Tomato"), a "character" who became as famous as any of its human co-stars. The Torino was a classic American muscle car in its own right.

According to several sources, real-life New York City undercover police officers Lou Telano and John Sepe inspired Starsky and Hutch. Sadly, David Soul passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024, after what the family said was "a valiant battle for life" without disclosing details surrounding his death.

But the Torino wasn't the show's first option for the crime-fighting duo. William Blinn, the show's creator, wanted to use a green and white Chevrolet Camaro because he'd previously owned one and wanted to honor it on the show. Another interesting tidbit is that before becoming the upgraded version of the standard Ford Fairlane in '68, the Torino name had made it onto Ford's shortlist for what would eventually be called the Mustang.