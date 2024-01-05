Here's Where The Original 'Starsky And Hutch' Car Is Today

Back in 2014, one of the original cars from "Starsky and Hutch" sold at an auction for $40,000. 1976 Ford Gran Torinos still pop up for sale here and there, but many of them aren't the exact models used from the show. For example, a model designed to look like it's from the series sold for $35,200 in 2022, but it's not the same car from the show. It's very easy to fool somebody into thinking it is, however, as this Torino features the same bright red color and the white vector stripes that made the car famous in the first place. Over 1,000 of these special edition vehicles were produced by Ford, so it can be tough to track down the real deal.

When the 2004 film was created, one might've expected the original car to make an appearance. While there is a Gran Torino used in the film, it's one of the special edition models Ford produced. Picture car coordinator Craig Lietzke said none of the original models were available, so a total of nine Torinos were used to film the movie. While the '76 Torino might not be the most iconic car on TV, it still has a dedicated following that allows it to sell for tens of thousands of dollars at auctions nearly 50 years after its creation. Ford has since halted production of the model, but it's one of the classics we'd love to see return someday.