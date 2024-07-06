Dodge Charger Daytona Vs. Sixpack: What's The Difference Between These Next-Gen Muscle Cars?

Legacy automaker Dodge has unveiled the electric future of the "Brotherhood of Muscle" without alienating die-hard fans of good ole' internal combustion engines. The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona will electrify the legendary name with two high-powered variants, two electric motors, a performance battery pack, and a Fratzonic chambered exhaust that the carmaker promises will sound like there's a gas-guzzling V8 under the hood.

Meanwhile, Dodge also revealed the Charger Sixpack for muscle car fans who aren't ready to embrace recharging cords. We still mourn the loss of Dodge's Hemi V8 engines, but the Charger Sixpack makes up for it with a standard or high-output version of the Stellantis group's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six.

The powertrain is the primary difference between the Dodge Charger Daytona and Charger Sixpack. Both are riding on an all-new STLA Large platform that offers the flexibility of accommodating electric, hybrid, or internal combustion powertrains. Moreover, the Charger Daytona EV and Charger Sixpack will arrive in a two-door or four-door body style. Production of the two-door Daytona EV is underway, while the four-door sedan will trickle into Dodge dealerships in 2025.