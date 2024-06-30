Dodge Hornet GT Vs R/T: What's The Difference Between These Sporty CUVs?

Dodge resurrected the Hornet name in 2023 as a sporty compact SUV based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The base Hornet GT came first and has earned some bragging rights with its exotic styling, impressive technology features, and standard all-wheel drivetrain.

With base prices starting at $32,995 (including the $1,595 destination fee), the Dodge Hornet GT has dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a six-speaker stereo, a 123-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, and 17-inch wheels.

Stellantis

Meanwhile, the high-performance Dodge Hornet R/T broke cover in late 2023 for the 2024 model year. Billed as the newest member of the "Brotherhood of Muscle," the Hornet R/T packs quite a sting. It starts at $42,995 (including destination) and adds power-adjustable & heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Brembo front brakes.

The price difference includes a potent plug-in hybrid powertrain that will blow away the small SUV segment. Staying true to its "Road/Track" heritage, the Hornet R/T is packing the most punch among its Kona, Crosstrek, CX-30, and Trailblazer contemporaries.