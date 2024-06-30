Dodge Hornet GT Vs R/T: What's The Difference Between These Sporty CUVs?
Dodge resurrected the Hornet name in 2023 as a sporty compact SUV based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The base Hornet GT came first and has earned some bragging rights with its exotic styling, impressive technology features, and standard all-wheel drivetrain.
With base prices starting at $32,995 (including the $1,595 destination fee), the Dodge Hornet GT has dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a six-speaker stereo, a 123-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, and 17-inch wheels.
Meanwhile, the high-performance Dodge Hornet R/T broke cover in late 2023 for the 2024 model year. Billed as the newest member of the "Brotherhood of Muscle," the Hornet R/T packs quite a sting. It starts at $42,995 (including destination) and adds power-adjustable & heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Brembo front brakes.
The price difference includes a potent plug-in hybrid powertrain that will blow away the small SUV segment. Staying true to its "Road/Track" heritage, the Hornet R/T is packing the most punch among its Kona, Crosstrek, CX-30, and Trailblazer contemporaries.
Dodge Hornet GT vs R/T: The main difference is under the hood
The base Dodge Hornet GT has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, sending power to all four wheels using a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
On the other hand, the Hornet R/T has a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder gas engine and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which includes two electric motors and a 12 kWh lithium-ion battery. It produces 288 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, all of which is delivered to all four wheels using a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Moreover, the Hornet R/T has a Power Shot mode that unleashes 30 more horsepower momentarily in Sport mode. Pulling on both the paddle shifters behind the wheel engages Power Shot, and Dodge claims it makes the Hornet R/T 1.5 seconds quicker in its rush from zero to 60 mph.
Without Power Shot, the Hornet R/T could sprint to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, reasonably decent for a small crossover. But with Power Shot, the number drops to 5.6 seconds. It may sound gimmicky, but it's a standout feature in an otherwise crowded small SUV segment. And with the R/T's hybrid battery, it delivers up to 30 miles of all-electric range.