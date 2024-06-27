How Much HP Does The Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Have & What's The Fastest It Can Go?

The Camaro Z/28 nameplate has made believers out of onlookers since Chevrolet slapped the Z/28 "Special Performance Package" sales code to its Mustang-slayer in 1966. There were persistent rumors of an all-new Z/28 Camaro based on the sixth-generation model that ended production in 2024, but the car gods had other plans.

The last Camaro to wear the fabled Z/28 emblem debuted in 2014, based on fifth-generation underpinnings, and it left an indelible mark in the automotive community with its supercar-beating credentials. Its 505-horsepower V8 engine powered it to a 170-mph top speed. The Camaro ZL1 and its 6.2-liter supercharged LSA V8 — one of the most powerful engines ever put inside a Camaro — have taken the reins over the Z/28 in the horsepower race, but the latter doesn't just exist to burn rubber at the dragstrip.

On the contrary, the fifth-gen Z/28 was Chevy's most track-capable iteration of the Camaro. It posted a 7:37.40 lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife proving grounds, beating the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the infamous Lamborghini Murciélago. It was also four seconds faster than the Camaro ZL1, proving it's possible to go faster around a road course despite having fewer horses under the hood.