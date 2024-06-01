GM LT1 Vs. LT4 Engine: What's The Difference?

The LT4 is essentially a higher performance version of the LT1, which was already an engine designed for performance and sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Depending on which vehicle it is in, the LT1 is able to generate 455 to 460 hp and 455 to 465 lb-ft of torque. For a passenger vehicle, that is quite a lot of oomph, but when put up against the LT4, those numbers pale in comparison. That V8 engine has a power output of 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque for most vehicles, and that even goes up to 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque in a Cadillac Escalade-V.

As for how there is such a dramatic increase in power, it mostly comes down to the 1.7L Eaton R1740 TS supercharger found in the LT4. This is able to spin up to 20,000 RPM and shrinks the compression ratio from the LT1's 11.5:1 to 10:1. A supercharger is able to increase an engine's power capabilities by compressing the air that goes into the combustion chamber for more pressure, which is why the compression ratio isn't as wide. Most car companies nowadays utilize turbochargers for their performance engines, which increase power through using exhaust gas, but a supercharger works directly from the engine's mechanics.

Outside of their power outputs and where they are manufactured — the LT1 in Tonawanda, NY and the LT4 in St. Catherine's, Ontario — the two V8 engines have mostly everything else in common. They are both part of the General Motors LS small block engine family, after all.

[Image by Dcmaradiaga via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]