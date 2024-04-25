GM's LS1 Vs. LS2 Engine: What's The Difference Between These Muscle Car Motors?

Chevrolet started making small block V8 engines all the way back in the mid-1950s and has had many different generations in that time. For over 40 years, Chevrolet made different sizes and variations, but the basic design structure of the company's small block engines for its first two generations remained almost the same. Then 1997 rolled around, and we saw the third generation of what these small block engines could be. These were now to be known as LS engines, importantly taking the name of the parent company General Motors rather than the Chevrolet brand. Since their creation, the GM LS engines have been some of the most acclaimed small block V8s ever.

The third generation began, as you would expect, with the GM LS1 engine. This engine would remain in production until 2005, when the next generation of the engine would emerge. That would be the LS2. While one certainly built off the other and share a good deal in common, the two engines do have plenty of distinct characteristics that some would prefer one over the other. Let's examine the details of these two different generations of General Motors LS engines and see where they diverge from one another, in case you were considering doing an LS engine swap.

[Featured image by Rich Niewiroski Jr. via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.5]