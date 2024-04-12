10 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Built By General Motors, Ranked

Cadillac introduced the LF3 engine in the 2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport and XTS Vsport sedans. This was Cadillac's first twin-turbocharged engine with an architecture based on the LFX, a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6. The LF3 inherited LFX's proven technologies like direct injection, variable valve timing, and dual overhead camshafts. However, unlike the LFX, the LF3 also had a lot of new components, making it the most potent V6 from Cadillac at the time, with 118 horsepower per liter.

In the XTS Vsport, the 3.6-liter V6 LF3 produced 410 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. The Cadillac CTS Vsport upped the performance to 420 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the XTS, it used an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels. This resulted in a reasonably quick 0-to-60 mph run of 4.6 seconds. To help make the engine deliver constant power, Cadillac opted for two smaller turbochargers and an efficient charge air cooler. This also helped the engine deliver around 90% torque from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm.

The LF3 also shared a similar design with the 6.2-liter LSA V8, helping make it more effective and efficient. These enhancements and performance figures made the LS3 better than competitors like the BMW 535i, which had a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder with 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque. Surprisingly, the V6 LF3 engine also had better horsepower per liter than BMW's turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 in the 550i, which had 101 horsepower per liter. The BMW's larger displacement and more horsepower only made the 550i 0.1 seconds faster than the CTS Vsport from 0 to 60 mph.