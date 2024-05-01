How Much HP Does 2024's Shelby Super Snake Ford Mustang Have? What You Need To Know

Few names in the muscle car game inspire as much reverence as Shelby American. The company, best identified by its iconic Cobra logo, was founded by legendary car designer Carroll Shelby in 1962 with the singular goal of engineering the fastest cars on the road. The company's early successes were well-documented in the 2019 film "Ford v Ferrari," as was the beginning of Shelby American's longtime partnership with Ford Motor Company.

Though Ford's Le Mans-winning GT40 was the primary star of the early Ford partnership, by the mid-1960s, the manufacturer had tasked Shelby American with similarly souping up their celebrated Mustang. Though Shelby Mustangs were a hit with muscle car lovers, the company was mostly out of the Mustang game for the 1980s and 1990s. They re-teamed with Ford in 2005, and Shelby American has arguably been redefining the term "muscle car" with their souped-up Mustangs ever since.

The 2024 version of the Shelby Super Snake Ford Mustang is no exception. Based on the S650 model Mustang, the new Super Snake easily ranks among the most powerful Shelby Stangs, offering a level of horsepower typically reserved for the F1 set. There isn't a single answer to how much horsepower a 2024 Shelby Super Snake can generate, as two different engine builds are available. One of those options, however, will top out at more than 800 hp.