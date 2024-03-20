What Happened To Ken Miles' Ford GT40 From The 24 Hours Of Le Mans?

Ken Miles is one of the most important names in Ford's motorsports history. He piloted the Ford GT40 that he and Carroll Shelby engineered to second place in the 1966 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. That's an incredible feat by itself as the race is famously grueling, much less in a then brand-new car. However, to further cement Miles' fame, he beat Ferrari at its own game. Miles and the Ford GT40 are memorialized in the film "Ford v. Ferrari," where Miles is portrayed by Christian Bale. In addition to placing highly in Le Mans, Miles achieved first place in both the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona endurance races.

Unfortunately, Miles' life was tragically cut short by an accident while testing another Ford race car in 1966. The GT40 that Miles raced in Le Mans, however, is still intact and currently housed within the Shelby American Museum in Boulder, Colorado.