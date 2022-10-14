You Can Buy A Brand-New GT40 Ready For Le Mans, But It Isn't Cheap
If you can't get your fill of the legendary racing drama in "Ford v Ferrari," the only way to relive your 1960s Le Mans fantasies is to get behind the wheel of the real thing. But there's a problem. According to MotorTrend, all the money in the world wouldn't get you the privilege of driving (and owning) the actual GT40 race car.
The next best thing is to call your accountant and arrange for some big money to be deposited to Florida-based replica builder Superformance, maker of the succulent MKIII-R Cobra restomod and the titillating Ford GT40 electric. The latter is made possible by collaborating with British electric conversion specialist Everrati, creator of the Everrati Signature 964-Series Porsche 911 widebody electric restomod.
The Superformance GT40 MKI may not be the actual race car that beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966 (and won consecutively until 1969), but it comes close — two-thirds close, to be exact.
Superformance GT40 MKI: For the purist
Superformance claims the GT40 MKI continuation model is an authentic replica of the Le Mans-winning racing car. The restomod is so accurate to the real thing that over two-thirds of the rolling chassis components are compatible with the vintage racing car, and this includes the monocoque chassis. The automaker took the long and arduous route to ensure its creation lives up to the car that Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon drove to the checkered flag (never mind the controversy behind car No.1 of Englishman Ken Miles and New Zealander Denny Hulme) in 1966.
Other points to consider? Even though we're talking about a brand-new restomod, Superformance has the right to use the "GT40" name as the vehicles bear the GT40/P chassis numbers. Moreover, the car is qualified to join the official GT40 registry to quell your doubts. Options include widebody and extra-widebody configurations (if you prefer the more aggressive look of the 1968 or 1969 GT40) and the availability of left- or right-hand drive. The standard features include a pressed steel roof, air conditioning, and period-correct Bilstein shock absorbers with H&R coil springs.
The price? Bloomberg claims the package starts at $125,000, not including the engine, five-speed transaxle, and labor costs. Buyers could choose from a Ford 289, 302, or 351 small block V8. Still, Superformance recommends a Roush 4.9-liter (302 cubic-inch) V8 with four Weber dual-barrel carburetors, good for 500 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. You could spend up to $200,000 when all is said and done, but what you got is as close as possible to the original Le Mans-winning GT40.
Race Car Replicas GT40
Detroit-based restomod builder Race Car Replicas (RCR) was responsible for the GT40s you saw in "Ford v Ferrari." RCR claims they are the only GT40 replica builder that utilizes body molds from the original vintage classic, including the aluminum monocoque chassis, the hand-laid fiberglass body, and the CNC-machined aluminum suspension. You could choose from the MKI or MKII GT40 in three different packages: Standard, Deluxe, or Deluxe Plus. The Deluxe and Deluxe Plus variants have custom rack and pinion steering, a collapsible steering column, six-piston front & four-piston rear brakes, and a 200-mph speedometer with an 8,000-rpm tachometer.
The good news is you'll spend less with RCR to get your GT40 replica. The Standard variant starts at about $28,295; the Deluxe is at $40,495, and the Deluxe Plus is at $48,595. Of course, the figures do not include the engine and drivetrain, but RCR will gladly build a left or right-hand drive model to your liking.
GT40 Shelby Edition 50th Anniversary
If money is no object, feast your eyes on the GT40 Shelby Edition 50th Anniversary. It pays homage to the fabulous 1-2-3 win of the Shelby GT40 at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The standard features include Wilwood brakes, 2 x 10-gallon stainless steel fuel tanks, painted Halibrand 15-inch pin drive wheels wrapped in radial tires, air conditioning, and a front hood latch (per Shelby).
The 50th anniversary Shelby GT40 is available in left- or right-hand drive and has a 427 FE big block V8 with 500 horsepower or up to 750 horsepower. Meanwhile, the interior has genuine Smith-style gauges, silver-riveted seats, and genuine cowhide upholstery. Like the Superformance GT40, the Shelby variant's parts are two-thirds interchangeable with the original. According to autoevolution, the GT40 Shelby Edition 50th Anniversary has a $169,995 base price (not including the engine and gearbox). You wouldn't be amiss spending upwards of $250,000 to replicate the experience of driving the real thing.