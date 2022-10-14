You Can Buy A Brand-New GT40 Ready For Le Mans, But It Isn't Cheap

If you can't get your fill of the legendary racing drama in "Ford v Ferrari," the only way to relive your 1960s Le Mans fantasies is to get behind the wheel of the real thing. But there's a problem. According to MotorTrend, all the money in the world wouldn't get you the privilege of driving (and owning) the actual GT40 race car.

The next best thing is to call your accountant and arrange for some big money to be deposited to Florida-based replica builder Superformance, maker of the succulent MKIII-R Cobra restomod and the titillating Ford GT40 electric. The latter is made possible by collaborating with British electric conversion specialist Everrati, creator of the Everrati Signature 964-Series Porsche 911 widebody electric restomod.

The Superformance GT40 MKI may not be the actual race car that beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966 (and won consecutively until 1969), but it comes close — two-thirds close, to be exact.