Everrati partners with Superperformance in creating this electric Ford GT40

British electric conversion specialist Everrati has partnered with American continuation classic builder Superperformance to revive one of history’s most iconic sports cars. Their electric Ford GT40 restomod is still a prototype as of press time, but we bet cash-rich vintage car collectors will fall head over heels over this vintage-modern beauty.

We last heard about Everrati last May as it unveiled its electric 964-generation Porsche 911 called the Everrati Signature. The car has genuine Porsche widebody elements and a bevy of carbon fiber panels, making it significantly lighter than a gasoline-powered Porsche 964.

But instead of having a gas-fed flat-six engine, Everrati Signature makes do with a single electric motor and a 53 kWh battery pack, good for around 500 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It also goes from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds and has a driving range of 150 miles. Everrati also has electric versions of the Mercedes-Benz SL and Land Rover Series IIA, so it’s not far off that it had its sights on the iconic Ford GT40 for its next project.

But to make it a reality, Everrati formed a partnership with US-based continuation builder Superperformance, which gave us the ultra-desirable Shelby MKIII-R Cobra a couple of months back. And in case you didn’t know, Superperformance is the only car builder licensed by Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc. to build replicas of the Shelby Cobra.

In other words, Everrati and Superperformance’s latest partnership is a match made in heaven. “It feels highly appropriate for Everrati to be partnering with Superperformance, furthering not only the legacy of automotive icons but the partnership between the UK and US,” said Justin Lunny, Everrati Founder and CEO. “Another cross-Atlantic connection is that our development HQ is located on a former US air base in the Oxfordshire countryside.”

The electric Ford GT40 will ride on Superperformance’s GT40 chassis. We have no word yet on the electric powertrain, but Everett currently focuses on weight distribution, intending to retain the GT40’s vintage driving character.

One thing is for sure, though: Everrati’s Ford GT40 is not for the faint of heart price-wise. The automaker has yet to disclose the price of admission for an all-electric Ford GT40. But considering Everatti’s Porsche 911 starts north of $400,000, we won’t be surprised if the GT40 rings closer to the $500k mark. We’ll have more details soon.