10 American Supercars That Deserve More Recognition

There's no single answer to what constitutes a successful supercar. Some might argue that it's raw performance that matters the most, but others would counter that image and customer demand are the best indicators of success. The Mosler MT900 certainly ticked all the right boxes on the performance front, both on the track and on the road. It was so successful in the races it entered that it was actually banned from some races, or otherwise penalized so heavily it could no longer compete. Before it was exiled, it racked up a string of wins, including at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

However, the problem with the MT900 was that its maker never really managed to make its image appealing to buyers. Mosler's previous cars were notoriously ugly, focusing on racing prowess over aesthetics. Although the MT900 was a significant improvement, it looked a little too much like a kit car for its own good. Some buyers reportedly even assumed it was a kit, especially since Mosler insisted on using parts-bin components like Corvette taillights to keep production costs down. Except, this was a factory-built supercar with a list price of up to $700,000.

In the end, only 60 examples of the car were sold before Mosler ran out of cash and ceased trading in 2012. The lackluster reception to the car ensured that it was forgotten by most enthusiasts, which is unfair, given its racing pedigree.

[Featured image by Bobo Boom via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]