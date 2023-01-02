The SSC Ultimate Aero Is The Underrated American Supercar Everyone Forgot Existed

Imagine a U.S.-built supercar with power and performance to match the Bugatti Veyron, but for half the price. That's what the SSC Ultimate Aero set out to be when it arrived in 2007. Founded by Jerod Shelby (no relation to Carroll) in 1998, SSC North America is headquartered in Richland, Washington, and specializes in low-production supercars.

Prototypes of the Ultimate Aero were produced and tested between 2004 and 2007. Then in September 2007, the car set a new Guinness World Record by hitting a top speed of 256.14 miles per hour, says SSC North America. This beat an unofficial record of 252.5 miles per hour set by the Bugatti Veyron and smashed the most recent official speed record of 241 miles per hour set by the Koenigsegg CCR.

SSC said its car could potentially go even faster, with full-scale wind tunnel tests calculating the Ultimate Aero would be aerodynamically stable at up to 273 miles per hour. As with all Guinness speed records, the time was taken by calculating the average of two runs timed in opposite directions within an hour of one another, and the car was powered by regular pump gas. The record stood for three years, until the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport managed 267.9 miles per hour, reported Autoweek.