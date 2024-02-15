Rezvani's New All American Super Car Has Bullet Proof Glass And Electrified Door Handles
Rezvani Motors may not be the first brand that comes to mind whenever there's a discussion about rare, super-exclusive supercars. However, this American company has been around for a little over a decade, first gaining attention with its inaugural supercar — the original Rezvani Beast — launched in 2015.
While the Beast received periodic upgrades over time, almost 10 years have passed since the debut of the original Beast. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the original supercar and the company itself, Rezvani has unveiled an updated 2024 Rezvani Beast. The 2024 model shares the same name as its predecessor, but boasts some serious — and arguably silly or quirky — upgrades. To begin with, the 2024 Rezvani Beast is based on a C8 Chevrolet Corvette — unlike its predecessor, which had underpinnings from the Aerial Atom.
Besides sporting a carbon fiber body, the car also draws power from a mid-engine, twin turbo V8 engine that generates 1000 horsepower and 878 foot-pounds of torque. Rezvani claims an incredible 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds, as well as the ability to finish a quarter-mile in 9.6 seconds. The car will also be super rare, with a production run of just 20 units.
Does it perform as well as it looks?
The 2024 Rezvani Beast retains the aggressive, predatory-inspired design language established by its 2014 predecessor, but its Corvette origins ensure that the car looks nothing like the outgoing model. Some elements carried forward from the outgoing model include the low-set headlights and the fully removable targa top. A notable design aspect on the vehicle's body is the abundant use of military-inspired design elements, stemming from the founder's fascination with military jets and vehicles.
Rezvani has already shared many details surrounding this new car, including its pricing. However, there are several aspects of the vehicle we don't know yet. Rezvani asserts that the car makes up to 1000 of peak horsepower when slotted into the "Beast Mode" drive mode. Interestingly, we do not have information about the power figures when the car is run in a more standard ride mode. Then there is the exclusivity factor, since the Beast's starting price exceeds $485,000 without the optional extras.
That being said, if you happen to be someone seeking a head-turning, high-performance sports car with unconventional design and immersive driving experiences, the Beast certainly delivers.
Optional extras like no other supercar
Rezvani's founder — an Iranian American businessman — grew up watching shows like "Knight Rider" and "James Bond," all of which featured cars with incredible ancillary equipment.
The 2024 Rezvani Beast draws inspiration from such iconic fictional cars, and gives potential buyers the option to get their Beast equipped with interesting extras like smoke screens, a pepper spray dispenser, military run-flat tires, as well as a "thermal night vision system," "electromagnetic pulse protection," and an optional explosive device detection system.
These equipment are part of the "Optional 007 Package," which also includes other features like electrified door handles, blinding lights, an intercom system, strobe lights, gas masks, and even a hypothermia kit. Buyers also have the option to custom-build a bulletproof version of the 2024 Rezvani Beast that will feature an armored body and complete bulletproof glass protection.
As outlined earlier, the pricing for the standard 2024 Rezvani Beast starts at a cool $485,000. Customers opting for the interesting "007 package" will need to shell out an additional $45,000 for all the additional features that come with it. If you are willing to spend another $50,000, you can get yourself a bulletproof version of the car as well.