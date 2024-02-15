Rezvani's New All American Super Car Has Bullet Proof Glass And Electrified Door Handles

Rezvani Motors may not be the first brand that comes to mind whenever there's a discussion about rare, super-exclusive supercars. However, this American company has been around for a little over a decade, first gaining attention with its inaugural supercar — the original Rezvani Beast — launched in 2015.

While the Beast received periodic upgrades over time, almost 10 years have passed since the debut of the original Beast. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the original supercar and the company itself, Rezvani has unveiled an updated 2024 Rezvani Beast. The 2024 model shares the same name as its predecessor, but boasts some serious — and arguably silly or quirky — upgrades. To begin with, the 2024 Rezvani Beast is based on a C8 Chevrolet Corvette — unlike its predecessor, which had underpinnings from the Aerial Atom.

Besides sporting a carbon fiber body, the car also draws power from a mid-engine, twin turbo V8 engine that generates 1000 horsepower and 878 foot-pounds of torque. Rezvani claims an incredible 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds, as well as the ability to finish a quarter-mile in 9.6 seconds. The car will also be super rare, with a production run of just 20 units.