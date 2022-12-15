The Mosler MT900 Is The Underrated American Supercar Everyone Forgot Existed

The Mosler MT900 was the brainchild of financier Warren Mosler, who got his start building cars like the Consulier GTP in the 1980s. The GTP used a turbocharged 2.2-liter engine sourced from Dodge, and for all intents and purposes, mopped the floor with the cars from other manufacturers. The speed and performance were all in Mosler's favor, but the car just wasn't there in the looks department. That led to a sales disaster (via Motortrend).

After more experimenting with everything ranging from EV vans to more track-ready cars, Mosler Automotive debuted the MT900 prototype in 2001. According to Car and Driver, the car was powered by a Corvette 5.7-liter LS V8 planted right in the middle of the car, and borrows several components from Porsche and General Motors. It was practically a proto-C8 Corvette years before GM pulled the trigger on the design.

It boasted a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, and weighed only 2590 pounds. As it turns out, putting a large V8 in a car that weigh scarcely more than a Miata is a recipe for success. For Mosler, much like DJ Khaled and the Dodge Charger Daytona, the MT900 suffered from its own success and was banned from several racing series for winning too often. To Warren Mosler's surprise, no one bought the car, and only a handful of MT900s were ever produced before Mosler sold off the company in 2013, according to an interview with MotorTrend.