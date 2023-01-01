The Rossion Q1 Is The Underrated American Supercar Everyone Forgot Existed

"Kit car" is rarely a compliment. The phrase summons up images of unwieldy synthetics wrapped haphazardly around deeply ordinary vehicles, hoping to score the image of a supercar without any meaningful investment of time, care, skill, or money. The muzzle whines, the plastic flaps, it's just sad for everyone.

At least, so goes the stereotype. In fact, the overbroad phrase "kit car" obscures some genuinely good vehicles. On occasion, a clever carmaker marries the external elements from one source with the internals from another to create something better than either. ECD Automotive famously builds all-electric rigs with the bodies of old-school Land Rovers and E-Type Jags. V8Archie united the looks of a Lamborghini Miura with the guts of a Pontiac Fiero to make a killer 500HP muscle car.

Maybe the finest example of what a kit car can be is shamefully forgotten, however. The Rossion Q1 was an all-American supercar that could seriously worry European and Japanese competitors with no more than a chassis makeover and a little extra love.