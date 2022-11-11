This 500HP Lamborghini Miura Is Actually A Pontiac Fiero In Disguise

We at Slashgear have always been upfront about our fondness for the Pontiac Fiero. Despite its supercar looks and admittedly downmarket fit and finish, the Fiero performed well, and, as MotorTrend notes, showcased some inspired design choices that would inspire American muscle cars for decades afterward. Honestly, if it weren't for the Fiero's occasional tendency to burst into flames, it'd be a classic.

The gearheads at V8Archie clearly agree with us. A replica builder recently reconstructed a Lamborghini Miura on the bones of a Fiero, and it is stunning.

Cletus Archambault is the Archie behind V8Archie, a car customization service specializing in turning Fieros into legitimate supercar-challenging monsters. As if to prove the point beyond any doubt, he recently went above and beyond, effectively rebuilding a note-perfect replica of a classic Lamborghini Miura around a V8 Fiero drivetrain and chassis. Archie's V8 Lamborghini replica isn't just a point-by-point rebuild of the classic Italian. It's a realization of Pontiac potential almost 40 years after the fact.