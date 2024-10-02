Gen 3 Vs Gen 2 HEMI Engines: The Biggest Changes Chrysler Made

The first hemi engines were invented in the early 1900s to power the nation's first automobiles. In the 1940s, improved versions were developed for use in the airplanes of WWII. However, Chrysler's 2,500-horsepower V16 hemi (not to be confused with its popular line of engines with the brand name HEMI, which came later) wasn't ready for service until after the war, so it was never produced beyond the prototype stage. Following the war, Chrysler continued refining the technology and installed its first-generation HEMI V8, a 180 horsepower 331-cubic-inch version, in the 1951 Chrysler New Yorker.

Advertisement

The Gen 1 HEMI engine, its displacement ultimately increased to 392 cubic inches in 1957, demonstrated untapped potential. However, due to its size, weight, and cost of manufacturing, Chrysler's HEMI V8 was mothballed in 1959. The HEMI's limitations would not keep the automaker's racing team from reviving it for the 1964 NASCAR season. Its dominance on the track led to NASCAR homologation rules requiring the HEMI's availability in a limited run of production cars. The race-HEMI was adapted to create the 426 Street-HEMI, Chrysler's second generation of the HEMI V8.

The 426 HEMI powered some legendary vehicles until its demise after the 1971 model year. The Chrysler HEMI remained dormant for 30-plus years, until the 2003 debut of the Gen 3 5.7-liter HEMI in RAM pickup trucks. While Chrysler's Gen 2 HEMI was only available as the 426-cubic-inch Elephant version, the Gen 3 HEMI lineup includes versions with multiple displacements, induction systems, and missions.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Trekphiler via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]