2025 Lamborghini Urus SE First Drive: Hybrid Hooning Doesn't Come Cheap

After Ferrari debuted its new F80 and McLaren unveiled the W1, seemingly the entire automotive enthusiast community came together to bemoan the future of bland and boring electric vehicles approximately as exciting as kitchen appliances. Hold your horses, neigh-sayers! The effectiveness of performance hybrids remains irrefutable, especially at the upper echelons of the market. Case in point? The F80's predecessor, the LaFerrari, as well as McLaren's P1. And whether or not Porsche follows up the 918 Spyder with a hybrid or a fully electric hypercar, all the tech and performance on these icons still continues to trickle down to consumer cars, too.

Lamborghini entered the hybrid game a bit later than the competition, initially with the supercapacitor-powered Sian. But fast forward just four years, and Lambo already sits at the forefront of legacy supercar manufacturers in tech terms. That's thanks to the screaming Revuelto and Temerario supercars, plus of course the new Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid version of Sant'Agata Bolognese's bread and butter that will undoubtedly outsell all of the above.

Sure enough and soon enough, Urus SE SUVs will start to appear on the high-falutin streets of West LA, so to prepare my mind, body, and soul for the inevitable, I recently traveled to the countryside around Bologna to assess whether this latest of Lambo's greatest truly manages to up the performance potential, or simply adds a few miles of silent, convenient operation in the name of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

