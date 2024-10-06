McLaren's New W1 Supercar Taps F1 Aero For A Wild Top Speed: Everything We Know

McLaren promised to push the boundaries of performance with its next supercar, the highly-anticipated successor to the iconic F1 and P1. Today, the company has finally revealed the W1, which sets new records for speed and acceleration while also cramming more racetrack tech than has appeared in any vehicle from the British label so far. It's the fastest-accelerating consumer car ever produced by the brand, cutting it shorter by three seconds against the McLaren Senna, the fastest track-focused car in its portfolio.

McLaren

The W1's new 4-liter twin-turbo 3,988cc V8 combustion engine, combined with an electric module on the hybrid powertrain, delivers a raw 1,258 bhp and 9,200 RPM output. For those interested in numbers, it can go from still to 186 mph in less than 13 seconds, while the 0-60 mph figures stand at 2.7 seconds. The maximum speed has been electronically capped at 217 mph. That's not quite in the same league as SSC Tuatara, Hennessey Venom GT, or the Koenigsegg Agera RS, but it does rub shoulders with the likes of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto and the 2024 Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

McLaren

To give you an idea of exactly what this car is chasing from the get-go, the W1 embraces Pirelli P ZERO Trofeo RS tires as the standard format. There are unique suspension presets available for two Race modes, and a dedicated button that enables an aerodynamic system that has been developed from scratch for the W1. With the Boost option enabled, the driver gets the same kind of E-module power surge as the one inside Formula 1 cars for peak speed bursts.

