McLaren W1 Supercar Confirmed To Follow Iconic F1: Here's Why We're Excited

McLaren is reviving a legend, and it seems the brand's next flagship in an iconic series is going to be worth the wait. The British automotive label has announced that on October 6, the company will reveal its next "1" series ride. Following in the footsteps of the celebrated F1 and its P1 forerunners, the upcoming hypercar from McLaren will bear the W1 brand.

"W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the '1' name. Like its predecessors, the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar." McLaren CEO, Michael Leiters, said about the upcoming car. Given the era of the hybrid supercar approach championed by the P1, we are expecting an engineering wizardry of similar caliber for the W1, as well.

So far, the development of the car has been guarded behind a veil of secrecy, but it seems McLaren has prepared an overhaul that's a generation-over-generation successor inside and outside. In a short teaser video, the company claims its next 1 car will be "The next icon, the next benchmark. The best looking, sounding, performing" vehicle.

Will the upcoming pave the road ahead for fully-electric hypercars? Well, it might take some time, though the brand has started working on an electric powertrain and sounds fairly confident about it. "I am convinced that the first EV supercar will be a McLaren. We understand what it means to make supercars, if we are not able to do that then nobody else will be able to," Leiters said in an interview earlier this year.