Ferrari F80 Gives LaFerrari A Rare Successor With Record-Setting Horsepower

The Ferrari gets a 2,992cc V6 engine that alone makes a peak power of 900 horsepower, making it the most powerful gasoline engine ever made by the marquee sports car maker. As outlined earlier, this engine draws heavily from the powerplant used on the 499P race car, which was famously featured in two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Advertisement

The Ferrari F80 is also the first Ferrari to ever feature electric turbo technology, which involves an electric motor placed between the turbine and compressor of each turbocharger. These fast-acting motors boost specific power output and also help improve the car's response while at low rpms.

As for the hybrid powerplant, the Ferrari F80 uses three electric motors developed by Ferrari itself at its Maranello facility. These motors give the car an additional 300 horsepower. Two of these motors are placed on the front axle, while the third motor is placed between the engine and the dual-clutch automatic transmission. The combined power output of this hybrid system on the Ferrari F80 totals 1,200 horsepower, making it among most powerful Ferrari cars ever.

Advertisement

With such copious amounts of power at its disposal, Ferrari went to great lengths to ensure that the car remained planted to the ground during high-speed runs. To achieve this, the company designed the vehicle to generate 2,204 pounds (1,000 kg) of downforce while doing speeds in excess of 155 mph (250 km/hr). Also helping the car with its exceptional downforce numbers is the rear wing-diffuser system, which alone generates 50% of the downforce applied to the rear axle of the car.

The gasoline-hybrid combination of the powerplants on the Ferrari F80 lets it do 0-60 mph (100 km/h) in 2.15 seconds and 0-124 mph (200 km/h) in 5.75 seconds.