Enzo: The History Behind One Of Ferrari's Greatest Cars

For any automaker, naming a car after its founder is a big risk. For Ferrari, a brand whose heritage is arguably tied closer to that of its enigmatic founder than any other, the stakes were upped even further. The car needed to be genuinely groundbreaking, pushing the envelope in both performance and design, establishing a new benchmark by which all of its other cars could then be measured. The Ferrari Enzo, unveiled in the summer of 2002, took the brand's Formula 1 technology and shoehorned it into a road car, creating one of the fastest Ferraris ever in the process.

It was just as revolutionary as a car bearing Enzo's name needed to be, taking Ferrari's halo supercar line to new heights and reasserting the Prancing Horse badge as one of the premier marks of cutting-edge automotive performance. In the two decades since the first example rolled off the production line, the Enzo has proven to be one of the most sought-after modern Ferraris among collectors, with average values rising far above its original asking price. To find out exactly why it's such a grail for many of the world's most discerning enthusiasts, it's worth looking back at its development history, and the key figures involved in its creation.