The Lamborghini Urus S Isn't Electric But It's Hard To Be Mad
About a month after introducing the hardcore Urus Performante, Italian automaker Lamborghini has debuted the all-new 2023 Urus S, the newest base model of the brand's top-selling super SUV. It's not electric, but it does have the same amount of horsepower under the hood as the performance-based Performante trim, pumping out 657 horsepower and a healthy 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. With more power than ever, the Urus S solidifies its position as the more practical Lamborghini that doesn't skimp on performance, luxury, or the histrionics expected from the raging bull.
"The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day," said Stephan Winkelmann, the chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. "The Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury, and versatility."
2023 Lamborghini Urus S: Faster than stink
With 16 more horses under the hood than the outgoing Urus, the Urus S goes from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds, just 0.2 seconds slower than the Urus Performante. Moreover, it hits zero to 124 mph in a scant 12.5 seconds and has a 190 mph top speed. Lamborghini adds that the tuned twin-turbo V8 pumps maximum torque from 2,300 to 6,000 rpm, so you don't have to dig deep on the go pedal to achieve maximum grunt. Furthermore, the Urus S brakes from 62 mph to a complete stop in about 110 feet, which is impressive for a sub-5,000-pound family SUV.
Despite its speedy disposition, the Urus S has adaptive air suspension compared to the steel springs of the Urus Performante, enabling six driving modes and a brand-new EGO mode: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Terra, Neve (snow), and Sabbia (sand). The new EGO mode lets the driver fine-tune the vehicle settings for a more personalized touch.
Revised styling
The newest Lambo Urus S has an updated front bumper design with a matte-black stainless steel skidplate and black lines on the front grille (via Lamborghini). The hood is painted carbon fiber with matte black air vents inherited from the Urus Performante, while an optional carbon fiber roof further reduces weight. Moreover, it has an updated rear bumper with twin exhaust tips in brushed steel, matte black, or gloss black.
The Urus S has standard 21-inch wheels or 22-inch Nath wheels finished in titanium matte and a diamond polish finish. If you wish for something sportier, Lambo also has 23-inch Taigete rims in bronze and diamond polish finish. Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization feature will allow you to specify bespoke colors, wheels, trims, and styling packages.
Inside, the Urus S is available in Bi-color Sportivo or Bi-color Sophisticated trim choices, featuring unique stitching patterns derived from the Urus Performante. The standard features list includes connected navigation, a smartwatch virtual key, and remote parking via the Lamborghini Unica app, to name a few.
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S starts at €195,538 (not including taxes) in Europe, so we expect a base price of about $230,000 when the Urus S arrives at U.S. dealerships next year. Lamborghini has yet to confirm if the Urus would get a plug-in hybrid or electrified powertrain, but the Urus S is the next best thing.