The Lamborghini Urus S Isn't Electric But It's Hard To Be Mad

The newest Lambo Urus S has an updated front bumper design with a matte-black stainless steel skidplate and black lines on the front grille (via Lamborghini). The hood is painted carbon fiber with matte black air vents inherited from the Urus Performante, while an optional carbon fiber roof further reduces weight. Moreover, it has an updated rear bumper with twin exhaust tips in brushed steel, matte black, or gloss black.

The Urus S has standard 21-inch wheels or 22-inch Nath wheels finished in titanium matte and a diamond polish finish. If you wish for something sportier, Lambo also has 23-inch Taigete rims in bronze and diamond polish finish. Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization feature will allow you to specify bespoke colors, wheels, trims, and styling packages.

Lamborghini

Inside, the Urus S is available in Bi-color Sportivo or Bi-color Sophisticated trim choices, featuring unique stitching patterns derived from the Urus Performante. The standard features list includes connected navigation, a smartwatch virtual key, and remote parking via the Lamborghini Unica app, to name a few.

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus S starts at €195,538 (not including taxes) in Europe, so we expect a base price of about $230,000 when the Urus S arrives at U.S. dealerships next year. Lamborghini has yet to confirm if the Urus would get a plug-in hybrid or electrified powertrain, but the Urus S is the next best thing.