Lamborghini’s Ad Personam studio is off to a roaring start

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini opened the doors to its online Ad Personam custom studio in mid-2020. Ad Personam is an easy and innovative way to custom-make the Lamborghini of your dreams, even without paying a visit to the Ad Personam department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

Celebrating Lamborghini’s customization arm is the limited-edition Aventador SVJ Xago. Limited o only ten units worldwide, the Xago is strictly reserved for clients who choose to specify their Aventador SVJ via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam service.

In a recent Instagram post, Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann – also President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S – revealed that Ad Personam is now a popular option among Lamborghini and Bugatti clients worldwide.

“We live in an era where brands have to provide meaning and experiences, and luxury has become a means of self-expression,” said Winkelmann. “Today, more than 50-percent of Lamborghini cars coming off the production line feature at least one Ad Personam feature. And also at Bugatti, not one car that leaves the Atelier is like the next, having the highest degree of individualization.”

Starting July of last year, Lamborghini clients can pre-book a consultation with the Ad Personam virtual department via video call at the dealership. You can do it physically with the sales specialist at the showroom or from anywhere in the world.

The initial consultation takes around two hours and consists of live design proposals and configuration suggestions from the Ad Personam design team. Afterward, Lamborghini will send a full proposal, including renderings and samples of chosen materials.

Like all good things in life, commissioning a highly bespoke supercar like the Aventador SVJ Xago takes a considerable amount of time and effort. The exterior livery took 120 hours to complete, while the groovy interior with its custom ‘hexagonita’ patterns took 80 hours to finish.

“At both Lamborghini and Bugatti, we will continue to support our customers in expressing themselves in their unique ways,” concluded Winkelmann.

Based on a standard Aventador SVJ, the Xago has a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. With all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering, the Aventador SVJ has a top speed of over 217 mph, and it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.8-seconds.