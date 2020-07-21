Lamborghini unveils new virtual Ad Personam studio with limited-edition Aventador SVJ Xago

Lamborghini recently unveiled its online Ad Personam customization studio. It’s a new and innovative way of creating the bespoke Lamborghini of your dreams. Celebrating this fact is the Aventador SVJ Xago, a limited-edition supercar of which only ten will be in existence. Before the onslaught of COVID-19, creating a factory custom Lambo requires a visit to the Italian carmaker’s Ad Personam studio in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy – but not anymore.

“We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future, but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future,” said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini’s virtual Ad Personam studio is taking appointments starting this month. The Aventador SVJ Xago, meanwhile, is strictly reserved for buyers who choose to specify their Aventador SVJ through Lambo’s online Ad Personam service. The carmaker is only building ten examples of the Aventador SVJ Xago, and it features some unique touches to highlight what’s possible in creating your very own bespoke Lamborghini.

According to the carmaker, the Aventador SVJ Xago is inspired by ‘hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn’ and symbolizes the ‘strength of the hexagon in nature.’ Lamborghini has a penchant for hexagonal shapes, and nothing proves this more than the plethora of hexagon-inspired trimmings in the SVJ Xago.

It starts with fading hexagonal prints on the paint along with contrasting Ad Personam livery for each of the ten cars. The Aventador SVJ Xago is also home to a new set of black Nireo Ad Personam alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the interior receives a host of hexagonal patterns on the seats with contrasting stitching. Each of the ten examples will also bear a numbered plaque.

“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalized car,” added Perosino.

The Lambo Aventador SVJ is a monster. It still holds the production lap record at the Nurburgring, and it remains powered by a naturally -aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 759 horsepower. According to Lamborghini, the Aventador SVJ rushes to 60 mph in 2.6-seconds and reaches a top speed of 217 mph.

We have no word on pricing, but we reckon the Aventador SVJ Xago will cost a pretty penny considering a base SVJ starts at around $522,000.