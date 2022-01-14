Lamborghini broke sales records in 2021 with 8,405 vehicles sold

Italian automaker Lamborghini is selling more cars than ever before. It broke its all-time sales record last year and sold 13-percent more vehicles than in 2020, representing 8,405 cars sold worldwide, the most in its 58-year history. The year 2021 was a breakthrough for the raging bull, and the company is setting its sights for future growth in an electrified realm.

“We are stronger than ever as we prepare to embark on a period of profound transformation and move towards an even more sustainable future,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Lamborghini has achieved double-digit sales growth worldwide. In the United States, the company sold 2,472 cars, an 11-percent increase over the previous fiscal year, while Germany tallied 706 units marking a 16-percent increase in sales. But the big difference is in China, where Lamborghini sold 935 cars or a 55-percent increase than in 2020. Other top-selling markets include the United Kingdom (564 units), Italy (359 units), and the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Unsurprisingly, the Urus SUV is the top-selling Lamborghini with 5,021 units delivered to customers in 2021, and who could blame them? Equipped with a 641-horsepower twin-turbo V8, the Urus is essentially a supercar on stilts. Meanwhile, the Huracan V10 is a close second place with 2,586 deliveries to clients worldwide thanks to the Huracan STO with a 640-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 engine.

Furthermore, Lamborghini unveiled the final version of its Aventador V12 supercar in July of last year called the LP 780-4 Ultimae, the final hurrah for Lambo’s raging bull. The automaker is only making 350 coupes and 250 roadster variants of Aventador Ultimae, and all have a 6.5-liter V12 with 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

With that much power, Aventador Ultimae has no qualms rushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.0-seconds and onwards to 124 mph in nine seconds. It also has a 192 mph top speed. As a result, Lambo sold 798 Aventadors in 2021. The carmaker also unveiled the Countach LPI 800-4 last August.

Lamborghini expects its sales momentum to carry over in 2022 as existing orders are high enough to cover the company’s entire production run this year. It also plans to unveil four new vehicles over the next 12 months. “In 2022, we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current performance and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards,” added Winkelmann.