McLaren W1 First Look: $2.1m Supercar Won Over Jay Leno, But I Still Need Convincing

Deep in the shadowy recesses of Jay Leno's Garage, two Brits pull a matte black sheet off a svelte supercar. The McLaren W1's nose emerges, more nautical than aquiline, with little fanfare and no applause. Immediately, the grizzled automotive journalists on hand start glancing back and forth, forth and back, comparing McLaren's latest and greatest to the P1 and F1 sitting right and left. Familiar yet futuristic, the W1's design clearly bears the brunt of computer renderings and iterative algorithms. Yet the shapes, lines, and forms still look so familiar. Will the small stylistic step forward, more than a leap despite another decade-plus passing, actually matter to collectors?

Of course not. But the theatrics of these automotive unveils never fail to disappoint. Really, the royal we gathered here today hoping to glean at least some semblance of a clue about the W1, that previous pictures posted on socials and scrutinized through the small screens of smartphones never revealed. Mostly whether, in an era when Koenigseggs and Bugattis (and maybe SSC Tuataras) fight for 300-mph supremacy, can a successor to the world-beating F1 and the world's first hybrid supercar, the P1, actually hope to stay ahead of the game?

Luckily, McLaren brought along Marcus Waite, Head of Attributes & Performance, to answer any and all such questions, typically with a resoundingly British understatement and stiff upper lip that belie some of the enthusiasm for what should be quite a spectacular achievement.

