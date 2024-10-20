10 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Put In A Lexus

When you think of power, you probably don't think of Lexus. Born from a top-secret early-1980s meeting, the brand made a splash when it launched the LS 400 in 1990. The LS 400 offered luxury and comfort on par with contemporary BMW and Mercedes offerings but at less than half the price of a Mercedes S-Class. Sure, it only had 250 horsepower, but it made great use of what it had, with its smooth power delivery winning journalists over regardless.

With that sort of pedigree, you'd be mistaken for thinking that Lexus' offerings have always focused on the gentler, classier side of the automotive spectrum. And while you wouldn't be entirely wrong, cars like the 2024 Lexus LC 500 show that there's more to the brand than luxury four-door cars for the middle-management set. The LC 500 is fun to drive and, most importantly, packs a decent amount of power under the hood, with 471 horses at the command of your right foot.

So, yes: there's more to Lexus than luxury, and some of the engines Toyota has used for its sub-brand paint that picture well. From the humble 300-horsepower powerplants at the turn of the millennium to the wonderful 550-horsepower V10 powering the Lexus LFA, here's are the most powerful engines to ever grace a Lexus' engine bay.

