These V6 Engines Have More Horsepower Than An LS1 V8

The V8 engine is on the endangered species list today. As of 2020, only 15.3 percent of new cars on the road used a V8 powertrain, compared to nearly 28 percent in 2005. The dramatic falloff of eight-cylinder engines can largely be attributed to increasingly strict fuel economy requirements and the rise of electric vehicles that are equally as, and often more, powerful than the dino-burners that they are replacing. As unfortunate as that is in the eyes of enthusiasts, it is the future we face. Even before the age of vast electrification, manufacturers were moving away from V8s in favor of more efficient engines, but they did so by lobbing off cylinders.

While production V6 engines have been around since 1950, the rise of V8-rivaling V6s began in the 1960s and 1970s when U.S. manufacturers began offering large-displacement V6s alongside their V8 options. Engines like the Buick Fireball V6, GMC 305 V6, and GMC big block 478 V6 – which remains the largest displacement V6 ever made — began to pose a real threat to V8 supremacy. While V8s still ran the table through the remainder of the 1960s, the 1973 oil crisis forced manufacturers to take fuel-efficient V6s a bit more seriously.

By the mid-1980s, factory V6s were getting even more powerful thanks to forced induction, with engines like the Buick 3800 producing more power than the 5.7L V8 in the 1987 Corvette. That trend continued into the 1990s, and into the era of the third-generation GM small block that would initiate its reign with the LS1 in 1997. Despite the LS1's impressive peak 350 horsepower output, there have been a number of V6 engines that have wiped the floor with the legendary V8.