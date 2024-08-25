Lexus RC Vs. LC: What's The Difference Between These Lexus Coupes?

The 2024 Lexus RC is available with three engine options: Rear-wheel drive RC 300 models come equipped with the aforementioned 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, which makes 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the all-wheel drive RC 300 has a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 with 360 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. Both the RWD and AWD RC 350 feature a tuned version of the V6 that bumps those figures to 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. The range-topping RC F, for its part, features a 5.0-liter V8 that generates a heart-stopping 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque.

With the Lexus LC 500, you get the same 5.0-liter V8 engine as the RC F, but it makes one horsepower less and gains three lb-ft more torque than the RC F's at 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Lexus also offers a hybrid 2024 LC 500h, which pairs Toyota's 3.5-liter Atkinson-cycle V6 with two electric motors motivated by a lithium-ion battery for 354 total horsepower. The hybrid engine is available only for the LC 500 Coupe, while the V8 is offered in both the coupe and convertible LC 500. And, just in case you're wondering, the 2024 Lexus RC is coupe-only.

Also, while the RC is offered in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, the Lexus LC is a rear-wheel drive only vehicle. In LC models with the V8 engine, output is captured by a 10-speed automatic transmission before being directed to the rear wheels. The 500h uses a multistage transmission that combines a Toyota hybrid continuously variable automatic and an Aisin four-speed automatic. RWD Lexus RC models are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while those with AWD have a 6-speed automatic.

