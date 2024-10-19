2024 Audi SQ8 Review: V8 Star Sounds Like A Future Classic

For all that electric vehicles charm with their smooth, near-silent running, and their waves of instant torque, it only takes thumbing the Start/Stop button in the Audi SQ8 to understand the lingering appeal of a big gas engine. Amid the burble of the 4.0-liter V8, sensible thoughts of things like fuel economy evaporate.

On paper, certainly, you could question the point of the SQ8. Audi's feistier version of the Q8 SUV makes sense in isolation, but then you remember that the SQ7 also exists. It has the same V8 gas engine, tuned for the same horsepower and torque, plus a third row of seats. However, it starts almost $7,000 less than the $96,600 (plus $1,195 destination) of this 2024 SQ8 (which Audi says is effectively the same as a 2025 model year example, bar a $1,000 price increase).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's testament to the strength of the SUV segment, then — and to the stylish allure of the Q8 family specifically — that Audi manages to carve out spaces for both models. Yes, they might share a platform and an engine, but a combination of styling decisions, equipment, and cunning market positioning leaves the SQ8 feeling like far more than simply a family SUV playing luxury dress-up.

