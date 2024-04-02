What Are Matrix Headlights, And How Do They Work?
As much fun as it can be to shop for a new automobile, some buyers might admit it can be frustrating to decide what gadgets, gizmos, and features you want to be included. But when it comes to add-on safety features, you'd be wise not to skimp, and if you're purchasing a new vehicle, you may want to opt into some form of matrix LED headlight system if the automaker offers them.
Manufacturers have been offering variations of their innovative matrix lighting package since the early 2010s, though some early versions of the groundbreaking tech were ultimately banned in the United States. Matrix headlights have continued to develop, however, with automakers doubling down on the adaptive tech that is designed to ensure motorists have a clearer view of nighttime roads without the danger of blinding other drivers. As the technology continues to develop, some matrix lighting packages can also be customized to cast animations and safety lighting directly onto the road ahead.
Such safety measures could prove invaluable to drivers, and the technology that makes digital matrix headlights work is as impressive as you'd imagine. Here's a look at how they work.
Matrix headlight's DMD tech is a safety game-changer
If you're not familiar with how matrix headlights work, they're designed to cast as much light as possible on the road at night. But, the concern has always been that casting too much light at an oncoming car could make it hard for the driver to see and potentially lead to an accident. Thus, Matrix lighting is an adaptive system developed to take those dangers out of the equation by intuitively shifting light whenever there's an oncoming vehicle or a vehicle ahead of you in your lane. They do so by breaking from the traditional single-light headlight format and instead utilizing dozens of smaller lights that adjust and turn on or off based on input from a built-in, front-facing camera.
While Audi is not the only automaker offering such safety-conscious headlights, the company has worked extensively to advance their version of the technology throughout the years. The latest version of the matrix headlight is even more intuitive, with Audi's Digital Matrix LED Headlights taking cues from DMD (digital micromirror device) tech and utilizing a miniature chip containing one million micromirrors which, paired with the use of electrostatic fields, can shift as many as 5,000 times per second based on external factors.
Per Audi, their digital matrix lighting can even draw a driver's attention to pedestrians via the optional night vision assist. These advances are impressive, to say the least, and you can bet matrix lighting technology will only get smarter moving forward.