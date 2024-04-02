What Are Matrix Headlights, And How Do They Work?

As much fun as it can be to shop for a new automobile, some buyers might admit it can be frustrating to decide what gadgets, gizmos, and features you want to be included. But when it comes to add-on safety features, you'd be wise not to skimp, and if you're purchasing a new vehicle, you may want to opt into some form of matrix LED headlight system if the automaker offers them.

Manufacturers have been offering variations of their innovative matrix lighting package since the early 2010s, though some early versions of the groundbreaking tech were ultimately banned in the United States. Matrix headlights have continued to develop, however, with automakers doubling down on the adaptive tech that is designed to ensure motorists have a clearer view of nighttime roads without the danger of blinding other drivers. As the technology continues to develop, some matrix lighting packages can also be customized to cast animations and safety lighting directly onto the road ahead.

Such safety measures could prove invaluable to drivers, and the technology that makes digital matrix headlights work is as impressive as you'd imagine. Here's a look at how they work.