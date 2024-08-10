Ford Mustang EcoBoost Vs. GT: What's The Difference?
On the surface, the difference between the Ford Mustang EcoBoost and the Mustang GT is pretty simple. The Mustang EcoBoost gets a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and the Mustang GT gets Ford's 5.0L V8, also known as the Coyote V8, which is one of the best ever made. While that is the primary difference between the two pony cars, it goes a bit deeper than that, with all sorts of parts and pieces coming together to create Mustangs with unique characteristics.
At their core, they offer similar levels of equipment. Ford gives buyers the chance to spec out the EcoBoost and GT pretty evenly. The Mustang was redesigned for 2024 to honor its heritage, and it essentially carries over for 2025 with the same equipment as the previous model year. The EcoBoost and GT are both offered as a coupe or as a convertible, with multiple trim levels corresponding to each of the two available engines. There are standard versions of both the special and powerful EcoBoost and GT Mustangs, along with Premium trim levels that add a bit of extra gear. The trim levels are widely similar, but slight changes between the two may have you picking one over the other if you're shopping for a new Mustang.
What to know about the Mustang EcoBoost
As mentioned, the Mustang EcoBoost uses a turbocharged 2.3L, 4-cylinder engine. The base price for a Mustang EcoBoost is $31,920 (plus $1,595 destination fee). It produces 315 HP and 350 lb-ft of torque — plenty to get the Mustang moving in a hurry. When tested by Car and Driver, the EcoBoost Mustang went from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. Unfortunately, the EcoBoost is only available with a 10-speed automatic transmission, so enthusiasts won't be able to row their own gears with the four-cylinder engine.
The standard EcoBoost's vibe is pretty basic. On the outside, it has standard 17-in wheels, and on the inside it has cloth upholstery and manually adjustable seats. Features like a 13.2-in touchscreen come standard as well, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The EcoBoost Premium adds some upscale features like dual-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel. There are several options and packages available for the standard EcoBoost and the Premium trim level, and most of those options are also available on the GT — so the big upgrade is the powerplant.
What to know about the Mustang GT
No Mustang GT is complete without a big V8. The GT has a base price of $42,860 (plus $1,595 destination) and is powered by a 5.0L V8 that produces 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. When Car and Driver tested the GT, it was able to complete the sprint to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds — 0.3 seconds faster than the EcoBoost. As you look at the quarter-mile data, the gap widens a bit though. According to Car and Driver, the EcoBoost took 13.2 seconds to cross the quarter-mile mark, at 103 mph. The GT did the quarter in 12.5 seconds at 114 mph. The higher the speed, the faster the GT gets there, reaching 130 mph in 16.5 seconds, compared to the EcoBoost's 24.7 seconds.
Like the EcoBoost, the GT has a standard and a Premium trim level. The standard GT has most of the same equipment as the EcoBoost with the added benefit of bigger brakes, 18-in wheels, quad exhaust tips, and some special styling to set it apart from 4-cylinder models. The GT's same 5.0Lengine is also used in the pumped-up, higher-performing Dark Horse trim level where it puts out 500 hp. The Dark Horse adds some extra features, but it doesn't squeeze much extra straight-line speed out of the V8, going from zero to 60 mph in a similarly quick 4.1 seconds.