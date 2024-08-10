Ford Mustang EcoBoost Vs. GT: What's The Difference?

On the surface, the difference between the Ford Mustang EcoBoost and the Mustang GT is pretty simple. The Mustang EcoBoost gets a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and the Mustang GT gets Ford's 5.0L V8, also known as the Coyote V8, which is one of the best ever made. While that is the primary difference between the two pony cars, it goes a bit deeper than that, with all sorts of parts and pieces coming together to create Mustangs with unique characteristics.

At their core, they offer similar levels of equipment. Ford gives buyers the chance to spec out the EcoBoost and GT pretty evenly. The Mustang was redesigned for 2024 to honor its heritage, and it essentially carries over for 2025 with the same equipment as the previous model year. The EcoBoost and GT are both offered as a coupe or as a convertible, with multiple trim levels corresponding to each of the two available engines. There are standard versions of both the special and powerful EcoBoost and GT Mustangs, along with Premium trim levels that add a bit of extra gear. The trim levels are widely similar, but slight changes between the two may have you picking one over the other if you're shopping for a new Mustang.

