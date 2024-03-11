What's The Difference Between A Ford Mustang GT And Dark Horse?
The seventh-generation S650-series Ford Mustang has enough changes to make it sportier, more athletic, and a more focused driver's car than the outgoing S550 sixth-gen pony car. It even spawned a higher-performing (and very expensive, of course) Mustang Dark Horse variant to commemorate the first Mustang performance series since debuting the Mustang Bullitt in 2001.
Similar to how the 2001 Bullitt rode on SN95 Mustang GT underpinnings, the Mustang Dark Horse (and its own Dark Horse Premium variant) shares its basic architecture with the 2024 Mustang GT. However, the Dark Horse has styling, suspension, and performance upgrades befitting a flagship sports car that promises to "deliver the highest level of performance in the all-new Mustang family," said Ford.
The Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse also share a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, but the latter benefits from a collection of performance-enhancing hardware to make its naturally aspirated V8 the most potent that Ford has ever produced.
Ford Mustang GT: Pony car to the core
Under the hood of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 with 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. The engine features dual throttle bodies fed by a dual air intake box to unlock higher airflow while minimizing induction loss. The V8 connects to a standard rear-wheel drivetrain and a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.
Manual-equipped Mustang GTs include a rev-matching feature that makes average drivers feel like professional racers by holding the engine RPM when engaging the clutch. The optional Performance Pack ensures optimum track gravitas with a front strut tower brace, a Torsen limited-slip differential (LSD), and optional features like an active exhaust, MagneRide active suspension, and Brembo brakes.
The Mustang GT has an all-digital 12.4-inch instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Ford's updated SYNC4 software and Unreal Engine 3D gaming processor. The system allows customizable animation and displays settings and drive-mode-dependent visuals, including classic Mustang gauges or a "calm" setting with only the barest information displayed on the cluster.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Benchmark performance
The Ford Mustang Dark Horse features a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine fitted with piston connecting rods first seen in the Mustang Shelby GT500. It also has dual throttle bodies and a dual intake design like the Mustang GT, but the Dark Horse adds open nostrils in the front grille to maximize the airflow. It produces upwards of 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever fitted to a factory Mustang.
The changes didn't stop there. Mustang Dark Horse has an auxiliary engine oil cooler, a rear axle cooler, and a bespoke, lightweight radiator with more robust cooling fans to keep the V8 humming merrily in extreme road or track scenarios. The V8 connects to a standard Tremex six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.
There are more mods underneath. The Mustang Dark Horse has beefier rear sway bars, MagneRide adaptive suspension with heavy-duty front shock absorbers, a Ford Performance strut tower brace & K brace, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and staggered 19-inch by 9.5-inch front and 19-inch by 10-inch rear wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero rubber. Ford offers optional carbon fiber wheels, which is the first time carbon wheels are available for a factory-spec Mustang.
Furthermore, the Dark Horse Mustang's optional Handling Package adds stiffer springs, fortified front and rear sway bars, a custom rear spoiler with a Gurney flap, and larger 19-inch staggered-width wheels garbed in stickier Pirelli Trofeo tires. Other changes include bespoke Dark Horse badging, dark metallic trim accents, and a 12-speaker B&O premium audio system.
Ford Mustang GT vs Mustang Dark Horse: Which is faster?
The Ford Mustang Dark Horse accelerates to 60 mph from a dead stop in 4.1 seconds with the six-speed manual and 3.7 seconds with the 10-speed automatic. It crosses the quarter-mile in around 12.6 seconds at 113.5 mph (M/T) and 12 seconds at 118.4 (A/T).
On the other hand, the Mustang GT (equipped with the Performance Package and manual gearbox) rockets to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and reaches the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at 114.7 mph. Opting for the 10-speed automatic gearbox enables the Mustang GT to reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and the quarter-mile in about 12.2 seconds (at 116.8 mph).
The Mustang Dark Horse is the obvious choice if superior performance, acceleration, and handling are what you want in a modern pony car. The Dark Horse also celebrates the future release of race-prepped Mustangs for professional GT3, GT4, NASCAR, and NHRA racing.
Perhaps the most glaring difference between a Mustang GT and a Mustang Dark Horse is the body style. The Mustang GT is available as a coupe or convertible, while the Dark Horse is strictly a hardtop coupe.