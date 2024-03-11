What's The Difference Between A Ford Mustang GT And Dark Horse?

The seventh-generation S650-series Ford Mustang has enough changes to make it sportier, more athletic, and a more focused driver's car than the outgoing S550 sixth-gen pony car. It even spawned a higher-performing (and very expensive, of course) Mustang Dark Horse variant to commemorate the first Mustang performance series since debuting the Mustang Bullitt in 2001.

Similar to how the 2001 Bullitt rode on SN95 Mustang GT underpinnings, the Mustang Dark Horse (and its own Dark Horse Premium variant) shares its basic architecture with the 2024 Mustang GT. However, the Dark Horse has styling, suspension, and performance upgrades befitting a flagship sports car that promises to "deliver the highest level of performance in the all-new Mustang family," said Ford.

The Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse also share a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, but the latter benefits from a collection of performance-enhancing hardware to make its naturally aspirated V8 the most potent that Ford has ever produced.