McLaren Reveals New GTS Supercar With Twin-Turbo V8 Power

McLaren has announced that it will be replacing its GT supercar with the new GTS. Your "average" supercar, like a Lamborghini Huracan, can't carry much more than a single bag and isn't exactly advertised as "practical" for anything other than ripping through sets of tires or carving through canyon roads. However, according to McLaren, the GTS is not only absurdly quick, in typical McLaren fashion, it's even useful as a road trip car.

On the power end, the GTS is privileged to host a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with a seven-speed transmission that puts out 626 horsepower. That translates to a 0-60 time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 203 miles per hour. Stopping is accomplished by carbon ceramic front and rear brakes that, per McLaren, can slow the car from 62 miles per hour to a dead stop in 105 feet. It helps that the front brake rotors are 15 and a half inches in diameter with six pistons, and the back rotors are 15 inches with four pistons. The GTS is also remarkably light for a car boasting over 600 horsepower at only 3,232 pounds, or a little bit heavier than a Toyota Corolla.