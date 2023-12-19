McLaren Reveals New GTS Supercar With Twin-Turbo V8 Power
McLaren has announced that it will be replacing its GT supercar with the new GTS. Your "average" supercar, like a Lamborghini Huracan, can't carry much more than a single bag and isn't exactly advertised as "practical" for anything other than ripping through sets of tires or carving through canyon roads. However, according to McLaren, the GTS is not only absurdly quick, in typical McLaren fashion, it's even useful as a road trip car.
On the power end, the GTS is privileged to host a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with a seven-speed transmission that puts out 626 horsepower. That translates to a 0-60 time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 203 miles per hour. Stopping is accomplished by carbon ceramic front and rear brakes that, per McLaren, can slow the car from 62 miles per hour to a dead stop in 105 feet. It helps that the front brake rotors are 15 and a half inches in diameter with six pistons, and the back rotors are 15 inches with four pistons. The GTS is also remarkably light for a car boasting over 600 horsepower at only 3,232 pounds, or a little bit heavier than a Toyota Corolla.
The practical supercar
From a practical standpoint, the GTS is bizarrely usable. McLaren says it has 20.1 cubic feet of cargo space from the front trunk (or "frunk" in formal terms) and space behind the seats. For comparison, the aforementioned 2024 Corolla has only 13.1 cubic feet of space. You could not only pack for a vacation in the McLaren GTS; you could get there very quickly. It will undoubtedly be a comfortable trip, too. The inside is swathed in optional Nappa leather over most conceivable surfaces. Additionally, you can opt for heated power seats with memory settings.
For infotainment, you are entertained by a 12-speaker Bowers Wilkins sound system, and you are informed by both a 7-inch middle display and a 10.25-inch display behind the steering wheel. The wheels are 10-spoke alloys available in a number of colors fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tires, but not just any P-Zeros you could find on any old Mustang. These 225/35/R20 front tires and 295/30/R21 rear tires were commissioned by McLaren to be developed specifically for the GTS.
Lastly, the GTS rounds out the practicality with a surprisingly acceptable fuel economy rating of an estimated 22 combined miles per gallon. The 2024 McLaren GTS configurator is live now, and McLaren has already opened up orders for delivery next year.