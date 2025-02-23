10 Cars Unexpectedly Powered By V8 Engines

When you think of V8-powered cars, what comes to mind? If you're like us, it's probably a performance car of some description. Whether it's one of the many cool muscle cars of the 1960s or 1970s or a luxurious-yet-sporty V8-powered BMW, V8 engines are practically inseparable from speed and power in any self-respecting petrolhead's mind. But that doesn't mean every single V8-powered car has to be some fire-breathing speed freak with looks to match.

In the century since the first-ever V8 fired up in 1902, the classic eight-cylinder layout has been used in all kinds of cars, many of which were far removed from the tire-shredding stereotypes that V8s invariably bring to mind. There's a long history of cars that packed V8s under the hood without looking the part, from perky British roadsters to unassuming Asian luxury sedans. There was even an otherwise dull V8-powered commercial van resulting from a British police contract for a fast personnel carrier.

While V8s are indelibly — and rightly — associated with high performance, that doesn't have to be the case. These 10 cars prove that V8-powered vehicles come in all shapes and sizes. Whether any of these count as great is a matter that we'll leave up to you.

